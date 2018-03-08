The Dresden Lady Lions’ hopes of bringing home a state championship ended yesterday with a 52-29 loss to Summertown.

Dresden ended the first quarter with a 13 to 12 lead over Summertown. However, by halftime Summertown was up 31 to 19.

The Lions could only muster 10 points in the second half and struggled to hit the mark shooting 18 percent from the floor.

Dresden Coach Johnathan West says the Lady Lions came out strong in the first quarter, but became overwhelmed as the game progressed.

Summertown, 31 and 2 on the year, will now advance to the semi-finals where they’ll take on 28 and 9 Unaka on Friday at 2:45 from the Murphy Center.