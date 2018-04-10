The Medical Examiner in Memphis has released the names of the victims from the fire that occurred at 408 Gaylord Road in Dresden.

Firefighters extricated Jerry Allen Grinnell who informed those on the scene that his wife was still in the home.

Mr. Grinnell was taken to a medical facility for treatment while fire fighters extricated his wife.

Carolyn Louise Grinnell was later extricated and revived in route to Martin Volunteer Hospital before being transported to Memphis.

The Medical Examiner pronounced Mrs. Grinnell dead after midnight on April 6th.

Post fire investigation made a preliminary finding that the origin of the fire was in the living area in the middle of the A side of the structure most likely caused by an electrical source located in a ceiling fan which most likely appeared to have originated initially above the ceiling area.