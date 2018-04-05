Dresden firefighters rescued two persons from a house fire Thursday night at 408 Gaylord Road after a call to 911.

According to Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson, the Dresden Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly before 730 pm and said the house was engulfed when units arrived on the scene and worked to bring two residents out who were trapped inside the house.

A male victim who was rescued told firefighters a second person was inside the house and firefighters were able to get her out of the house.

Both were sent to medical facilities for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.