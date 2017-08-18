The 2016 Class A State champs Dresden Lions football team continued their win streak following Thursday night’s victory over Westview 28 to 21.

The Lions trailed 7-0 before scoring two touchdowns to take the lead 14-0. Westview tied the game at 14-14 at the half. Dresden went on to take the lead 21 to 14 before Westview tied the game 21 – 21.

The Lions scored late in the fourth quarter to go ahead 28 to 21 to preserve their win streak. Westview falls to 0-1 on the season and hopes to get their first win next Friday when they travel to East Hickman. The Chargers went 0-10 last season.