Dresden High School is looking for a new football coach.

Derek Rang announced his resignation Tuesday afternoon when he told his team that won the state championship title, that he was leaving to accept a similar position at Gatlinburg Pittman High School in East Tennessee.

Coach Rang is a Maryville native and is suceeding Benny Hammonds, a 45 year veteran coach at Gatlinburg Pittman.

The well liked coach and educator led the Dresden Lions to a perfect 15-0 season and a three year record of 32 wins and nine losses while at Dresden.

Principal Chuck West said Dresden High School students and faculty wished good luck to Coach Rang, and thanked him for his time at Dresden both on the field and in the classroom.

Mr. Rang is a math teacher at Dresden High School and also is the school’s baseball coach.

No formal search has been announced for the open position at Dresden High School.