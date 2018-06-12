Both the Dresden and Greenfield City Boards will be meeting in their respective monthly meetings tonight to discuss the proposed 2018-19 budgets for the cities.

A public hearing on the Dresden budget will be held at 5:45 this afternoon just prior to the 6:00 Dresden Board meeting at Dresden City Hall.

Meanwhile, tonight at 5:30 in Greenfield, the board will hold the first reading of the city’s 2018-19 budget, as well as consider to approve a comp time policy for Greenfield.

The board will also discuss the drought management plan for the Greenfield Water System.

The Greenfield Board has also set dates for public hearings for the second reading of the budget for June 18 at 5:30 and the third and final reading of the proposed budget for June 21 at 5:30.