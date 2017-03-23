A fire at a house being used as a law office in Dresden is still under investigation.

The structure was being used by Huntingdon attorney Ben Dempsey as a location for client meetings, before a good portion of the house on Highway 54 became engulfed in flames Wednesday.

After the Martin and Dresden Fire Departments arrived on the scene, an investigation revealed the fire began in the living room next to the front door.

Homeowner Jack Klutts says certain people had previously threatened to damage or destroy the Dresden house.

The specific cause of the fire remains under investigation.