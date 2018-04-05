Two people were extracted from a house fire Thursday night in Dresden.

According to Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson, the Dresden Fire Department was dispatched by 911 to 408 Gaylord Road at 7:20 with fire units arriving on the scene at 7:24.

The first male victim was extricated from the house around 7:28 from the rear of the building. The victim was smoke exposed but conscious informing firefighters another person was in the home.

Firefighters made entry to the building extricating another female victim who was in critical condition. She was later revived in an ambulance and was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

The first victim was airlifted for medical treatment.

The condition of both are unknown at this time with the cause of the fire under investigation.