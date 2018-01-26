The Dresden Lady Lions defeated the Lake County Falcons 72 to 25 on Friday night.

The Lady Lions faced difficulty scoring in the first half with the Falcons trailing by 8 points. The score was 25 to 17.

During the third quarter, the Lady Lions went on a 32 to 0 scoring streak led by Junior Guard Lakin Overton with 15 points. Lake County would add two free throws to close out the third.

Sophomore post Tinley Winn lead the Lady Lions in scoring with 18 points and Sophomore post Carson Johnson would add 10.

The team celebrated the victory and honored senior post player Mary Grace Davis for her achievement in scoring 1,000 career points and collecting 500 rebounds over her career.