The Dresden Lady Lions are in East Tennessee at Harriman for the Christmas Classic today.

8-2 Dresden has been off nearly two weeks prior to this tourney and play tonight at 5:30 against a 5-5 Tellico Plains team that’s also benefitted from rest over the Christmas holiday.

Dresden Head Coach Johnathan West told Thunderbolt Radio how his team has won games.

Coach West hopes his team improves because of this Christmas tournament.