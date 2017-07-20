A Dresden man faces multiple charges after crashing his vehicle into a Weakley County home early Wednesday morning.

20 year old Eric McCartney was charged by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, violation of the drinking age law and burglary.

Highway Patrol reports showed McCartney’s vehicle struck a home on Highway 54, just outside of Greenfield.

Reports indicated a mother and three children were inside the residence at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.