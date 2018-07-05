A Dresden man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after repeatedly calling 911, cursing the dispatcher, and hanging up.

Deputy Allen Walker responded to a residence on Palmersville 89 Highway and found 62-year-old James Earl Harrison sitting outside, drinking a beer, and giving him an obscene gesture.

As Deputy Walker was placing Harrison in the patrol car, Harrison tried to break out the window by hitting his head against the car door window.

In an effort to get Harrison to stop, Walker used a taser.

Walker says on the way to the jail, Harrison began banging his head against the cage inside the patrol car.

Deputy Walker says due to Harrison being so intoxicated, he was placed in a holding cell at the jail and continued hitting the walls and sink in the cell.

Harrison is charged with disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.

