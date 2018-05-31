A Dresden man is facing federal weapons charges.

Dresden Police were called to Evergreen Street on a home burglary call where several weapons had been stolen from the home.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says 40-year-old Mark Lockhart of Danner Subdivision was arrested and charged with the federal weapons charge since he was a convicted felon.

Howe says Lockhart was also wanted on an out-of-state charge.

Officers from the US Marshals Task Force, the Dresden Police Department, and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the arrest.