Dresden may be getting its third fast food restaurant if plans come together in the next few weeks. D and B Properties of Dyersburg is making plans to bring a new Sonic Drive Inn to town and locate it on Highway 22.

Mayor Jeff Washburn says owner Penny Guthrie is working on plans to purchase property on Highway 22 that would be home to the new drive-inn restaurant.

Mayor Washburn would not confirm the exact location until the property is sold to the new owners which is expected to take place soon.

If all goes according to plan the new Sonic will open in early Spring. Dresden currently has a McDonalds and a Subway.

Dresden’s first fast food restaurant was a Dairy Queen which burned several years and was replaced by a Mexican restaurant.