The site plan for the future First Community Bank facilities in Dresden is expected to be approved at the city’s Planning Commission meeting Thursday at noon at City Hall.

A subdivision plot by Pedigo-Dresden Properties LP, that would divide the property of the future Dresden bank into two lots while creating a 40 foot right of way for a new street on Highway 22, is also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, a fence ordinance defining what materials a fence can be made of may be approved by the Dresden Planning Commission.

