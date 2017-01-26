A revised Property Maintenance Code was unanimously approved by the Dresden Planning Commission to go before the city board at their next meeting February 6th.

The revised code could ban furniture pieces and other items from lying out in yards within Dresden.

The city planner will look at the possibility of stricter fence regulations which could stop a tarp or net from being used as a fence, and would further define what a fence is.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn and City Recorder Jennifer Branscomb aided the commission during their meeting in City Hall Thursday.