A couple of issues are on the agenda for the Dresden Planning Commission meeting Thursday at noon in City Hall.

A proposal to create fence regulations in the Zoning Ordinance will be discussed by the commission.

A lightweight item such as a tarp or net can currently be used as a fence, though the zoning ordinance could place stricter rules on what makes a fence if appproved.

Meanwhile, the commission could pass a revised Property Maintenance Code which could outlaw pieces of furniture or items from lying out in the yard.

Both items would be on the agenda at a future Dresden City Board meeting if the commission accepts the proposals.