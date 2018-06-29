The Dresden Planning Commission has tabled a discussion on rezoning American Drive to further study what action needs to be taken.

The area around American Drive in question used to front railroad tracks, which have been removed and replaced with a city-owned walking trail, so the city’s planning commission was considering rezoning American Drive from a Heavy Industrial zone to a different zoning designation.

City Recorder Jennifer Branscum says the commission also wants to further study a proposed “Tiny House” regulation for the city.

Miss Branscum says there are no “Tiny Houses” in Weakley County at this time, but the commission wanted to be proactive and discuss a text amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding the issue.

The Dresden Planning Commission will revisit those two items at a later date.