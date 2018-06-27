The Dresden Planning Commission meets Thursday to discuss rezoning an area of American Drive and regulating Tiny Houses in the city.

The area around American Drive the planning commission will discuss used to front railroad tracks, which have been removed and replaced with a city-owned walking trail.

Northwest Tennessee Development District Community Planner Donny Bunton says it doesn’t appear many of the properties on American Drive are served by the streets appropriately constructed for industrial level traffic, so the city’s planning commission will consider rezoning American Drive from a Heavy Industrial zone to a different zoning designation.

Bunton will also present a draft proposal to include the definition of “tiny house” so the planning commission can discuss a potential text amendment to the Zoning Ordinance.

The Dresden Planning Commission meets at noon Thursday at Dresden City Hall.