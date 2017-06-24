The Dresden Police Chief is stepping out of law enforcement after a colorful career. Chief Randall Walker is retiring after five years on the job and a lengthy tenure with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

The Dresden City board is now taking applications to fill the position seeking a candidate with both law enforcement and administrative experience. Applications are being accepted through Friday July 7th at Dresden City Hall.

