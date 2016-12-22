Dresden cross country runner Anna Johnson has been named All-West Tennessee Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second straight year after strong performances all season, including a 7th place finish at the Class A-AA State Cross Country Meet with a time of 19:37.

Mrs. Johnson says she learned a lot about racing strategy since last year, and this helped cut time off her runs to consistently be in the 19 minute area for 5K’s.

Meanwhile, the competition between fellow Dresden runner Loral Winn and Anna Johnson helped both girls get better.

Mrs. Johnson said by themselves, Loral and herself probably don’t run as hard, but with both of them running, there is extra motivation.

The All-West Tennessee Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year is a sophomore who has two years left to run.

Jackson Christian’s Logan Riddle was named All-West Tennessee Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year after a 19th place finish in the Class A-AA State meet with a time of 17:16.