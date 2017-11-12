A Dresden Middle School student was accidently shot and killed Sunday afternoon on Evergreen Street in Dresden.

Police Chief Steve Howe identified the boy as Jerron McAlister the son of Jessica Barker of Dresden who was a 6th grader at Dresden Middle School. The accidental shooting took place at a friend’s house in the living room around 4:30pm.

The McAlister boy and another friend were in the house when a pistol went off striking the youngster who died at the scene. The name of the other child in the house is not being released.

Chief Howe said the body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy and the Dresden Police Department are continuing their investigation.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier said counselors will be in Dresden Middle School this Monday and also in Greenfield School. Mr. Frazier expressed condolences to all concerned in this tragic incident.