Dresden Softball Player Signs To Play At Carson-Newman Posted on May 3, 2018 by Jessica Davis in Local Sports Dresden Softball Standout Grace Laws signed the papers to continue her career at Carson-Newman University on Wednesday. Grace Laws is a graduating senior at Dresden High School and 4 year athlete who plays both pitcher and in the outfield. Laws was asked about how it feels to have the opportunity to continue her career in college. "I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to continue my career at the collegiate level. It has always been a dream of mine to be able to go to the next level, and now my hard work is paying off." Laws also thanked those who supported her throughout her high school career. "This wouldn't have been possible without the support of my family, coaches, and teammates."