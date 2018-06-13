The city of Dresden will see a lower tax rate in the next fiscal year, as the city continues to see more businesses in the city.

Mayor Jeff Washburn says the certified tax rate for Dresden will drop from $1.50 to $1.38 in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Washburn tells Thunderbolt Radio News that along with the lower tax rate, more positives in the city are the number of new businesses opening in Dresden, including the new Sonic location, which is expected to open by late July or early August, as well as new women’s boutiques, and the expansion of several other retail businesses.

Washburn also said this fall, the state will begin new paving work on a few streets in Dresden, including north on Highway 118, as well as sections of Pikeview and East Main Streets.