Dresden High School teacher Jason Kemp has been named President-Elect of National Association of Agricultural Educators.

Kemp is currently in his 15th year of teaching at one of the last high school production farms in the state.

His program produces cattle, swine, row crops, and hay. As an agriculture teacher, Kemp has helped mentor over 60 agricultural education majors and 12 student teachers from his alma mater UTM.

NAAE is the professional organization in the United States for agricultural educators providing its more than 8,000 members with professional networking and development opportunities, professional liability coverage, and extensive awards and recognition programs.