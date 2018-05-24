Dresden High School sent eight of their track and field athletes to Murphreesboro this week for the state championship and they all received medals.

Lady Lion Loral Winn won the 1600 m race in 5:09 as well as the 800 m race in 2:16. Anna Johnson won the 3200 m race in 11:51 on the girls side, and Paxton Davis took home 8th place on the boys side as he finished in 11:07.

To start the day off, Fernando Serano competed in the discus portion of the tournament. Coming into Wednesday, Serano was ranked 9th in the state, and finished the day in 6th place. This was also his first year in discus, only competing for the last 2 and a half months.

Anna Johnson and Loral Winn now hold two state titles each, and they are also the first and only two female title holders at Dresden. As a team, the Lions finished sixth on the day out of 43 teams in the tournament.