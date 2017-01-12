Even after an extended deadline was given to the Dresden Walking Trail late last year, the work on the trail is still not finished.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says the trail is being worked on when weather permits, and Universal Contractors, the company in charge of completing the Walking Trail, is aware of the $450 a day in penalties for not finishing the trail on time.

At the Dresden City Board meeting Tuesday, Alderman Gwen Anderson was concerned about the edge of the trail beginning to collapse due to wash offs because of delays.

The Dresden Walking Trail won’t be completed until at least March when Arrow Paving of Lexington comes in to pave the trail.