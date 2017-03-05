Two Weakley County teams are headed to Murfreesboro to the TSSAA state tournament following substate wins last night.

Westview’s Mary Katherine Tucker scored two free throws wiith 4.8 seconds left to lift the Lady Chargers to a 38 – 37 win over Haywood County while Dresden scores six un-answered points in the last 90 seconds to ease past Middleton 39 to 38.

Both teams will play in the state tournament later this week. Their opponents will be announced when the bracket is set today at two -oclock in Murfreesboro at the Double Tree Hotel.

Also advancing to the state tournament are Jackson Southside who eliminated cross town rival Jackson Liberty 53 to 42 in Class-AA and Huntingdon who defeated TCA in overtime 71 to 69 in Class-A.

In Kentucky High School Action, Murray girls took the 1st Region Championships by defeating Marshall County 51-32.

In boys games tomorrow, Mayfield faces Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County faces Graves County.

In college basketball Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 66 55 to claim the men’s OVC championship. UT Martin lost in the championship for the second straight year and finishes the season at 21 and 12 but may get a birth in the N-I-T because of their record. The Skyhawks finished with the third straight 20 win season.