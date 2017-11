Dresden’s Anna Johnson won the TSSAA Small School State Cross Country championship title in Nashville Saturday.

The Dresden high school junior ran a time of 20 minutes and two seconds to claim the title.

Meanwhile Johnson’s teammate Loral Winn also a junior finished second at the state meet just 41 seconds behind with a time of 20 minutes 43 seconds.

Dresden finished 10th overall as a team with Gibson County finished 9th. The Dresden track team is coached by Todd and Wendi Maxey.