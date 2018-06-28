Dresden High School’s Loral Winn is the All-West Tennessee Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Among Winn’s accomplishments in her junior year, were winning the Small School 800-meter run and 1600-meter run at the 2017 state meet.

Dresden junior Anna Johnson and Humboldt senior Mariah Horton also made the All-West Tennessee Girls Track & Field selection.

Meanwhile, Dresden junior Paxton Davis, Huntingdon sophomore Zack Williams, and Huntingdon junior Dejuan Raglin made the All-West Tennessee Boys Track & Field selection.