Dresden High School’s Loral Winn set a new Personal Record and won the 800-meter race at this past Saturday’s invitation-only Music City Distance Carnival at Vanderbilt University.

Winn ran a 2:12:17 to set her new Personal Record and qualified for the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 17.

Winn is now ranked No. 1 in the state of Tennessee and 63rd in the nation in the 800 meters.