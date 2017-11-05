UT-Martin Skyhawks freshman quarterback Dresser Winn has been named the Ohio Valley Conference co-Newcomer of the Week.

In just his third start for coach Jason Simpson, Winn completed 12-of-23 passes for 224 yards and one touchdown.

The former Dresden High School Class-A “Mr. Football” also rushed 20 times for 61 yards, leading UT-Martin to a 16-14 win at Southeast Missouri State.

It was a drive spearheaded by Winn with 1:52 to play, which put the Skyhawks in position to kick the game winning 22-yard field foal.

Winn and the Skyhawks will face a tough battle this Saturday at Hardy Graham Stadium, when they play host to the nations No.3 ranked Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Senior Day.