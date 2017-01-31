Dresden quarterback Dresser Winn will make his decision where he’ll play college football on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 in Dresden High School.

Winn originally committed to Western Michigan last week, but changed his mind a couple of days later.

The Dresden quarterback has a multitude of offers from several FCS schools and FBS teams such as Indiana and Memphis.

Meanwhile, Dresden Head Coach Derek Rang says four other football players will sign their letter of intent at this event including Quincy McDonald for Bethel, Austin Thomas and Keilan Rooks to Murray State, and Dylan Yates to UT Martin.

The letter of intent signing for all five players will take place in the auditorium Wednesday at 1:30 in Dresden High School