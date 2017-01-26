Dresden quarterback Dresser Winn has finally made his decision on where he’ll be playing college football.

Winn announced his commitment to Western Michigan on Twitter Wednesday night.

The Dresden quarterback had offers from multiple FCS schools as well as a few FBS teams including Memphis and Indiana.

Dresden Coach Derek Rang told Thunderbolt Radio he is glad Dresser is playing at the next level.

Coach Rang also praised the Western Michigan program.

Winn isn’t the only Dresden athlete playing college football next season.

Austin Thomas will be playing for Murray State while Quincy McDonald will be on the football team at Bethel University.