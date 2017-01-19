A Union City woman was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after a one vehicle accident around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Union City police reports said 23 year old Kassandra Reyna was traveling South in the 3100 block of Section Line Road, when her vehicle left the roadway.

Reports said Ms. Reyna’s vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne over Countrywood Street.

The vehicle then landed and rolled over three times, before coming to a stop after striking a utility pole.

Police say the vehicle traveled 347 feet from the start of the accident.

Ms. Reyna was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital for observation, and was issued a citation for failure to maintain a lane of travel.