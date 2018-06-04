Police in McCracken County are investigating a possible scam involving the resurfacing of a driveway.

Reports said a resident contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, after a crew showed up at his home with a truck and trailer, wanting to spray and seal his driveway.

Deputies reports stated the driveway had been sprayed with what appeared to be some type of common paint, with the crew coming back two days later and applying what they called a “seal”.

The resident was told the seal would rise and expand like asphalt, but the gravel remains with only a painted look.

Deputies have tried to contact the Michiana Seal Coating company, but so far the business has not answered or returned calls.

Area residents are now being encouraged to research businesses, their references, and confirm a business license, before entering into any type of contract or agreement for work.