Jackson police say no foul play has been determined in a death investigation.

Officers were called last week when a vehicle was discovered overturned in a creek near East Chester Street.

A body found inside the car was determined to be 25 year old Martisse Randal, of Jackson.

Randle, and the vehicle, were reported missing to police on March 29th.

Following an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, drowning was determined as the cause of death.