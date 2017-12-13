The issue of prescription drug abuse, and addition, was the topic of an event held in Union City on Tuesday.

A “Lunch and Learn” session was held at Center Point Business Solutions, featuring guest speaker Dr. Monty Burks, the state Director of Substance Abuse Services, and a video presentation of Dr. Steven Loyd.

Following the one hour event, Dr. Burks spoke with Thunderbolt News about prescription drugs and the need for proper storage and disposal.

Dr. Burks also spoke about addiction, and the need to step forward to help those suffering from the problem.

Tuesday’s event was co-sponsored by Center Point and the Obion County Prevention Coalition, with approximately 160 people in attendance to hear the message.