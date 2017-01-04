A Fulton man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop by Fulton police.

Reports said officers observed 18 year old Tavarius Joy enter a vehicle, knowing that he had a suspended drivers license from a driving under the influence charge.

After a traffic stop was initiated, reports said Joy jumped in to the passenger seat.

When told to exit the vehicle for an arrest on driving on a suspended license, reports said Joy jerked away from officers and attempted to flee.

When being searched, officers found multiple bags of marijuana in the pockets of his pants, then discovered methamphetamine in a bag inside of his sock.

Police reports said almost seven grams of marijuana was seized, along with almost 22 grams of methamphetamine.

He was charged with trafficking in marijuana and methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and driving on a DUI suspended license.