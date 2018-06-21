A Union City man was issued multiple charges after a traffic stop was made on North Dobbins Street.

Police reports said officer Perry Burnett first initiated the traffic stop at Nash Street and Martin Luther King Drive, on a vehicle driven by 34 year old Christopher Dale Wilson, of North Dobbins Street.

The report said Wilson failed to stop, and continued to drive until he reached 412 Dobbins Street.

A check at the scene revealed Wilson was driving on a suspended license from Carroll County, and a search was then made of the vehicle.

After officers found a plastic bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with three pills in a container, reports said Wilson became combative and would not get in a patrol car.

The report said Wilson was given two drive stuns from a Taser, and was able to be placed in the car after struggling with Officer Burnett and three additional officers.

He was issued charges of possession of schedule II and III drugs, evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.