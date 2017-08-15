A Paris man was arrested in Dresden after a search of his vehicle.

Weakley County sheriff’s reports said deputies executed a search warrant on the parking lot of Champion Homes, of a vehicle belonging to 33 year old employee Akito Hutcherson.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, one ounce of marijuana, digital scales and $543 in cash.

The seizure also included paper containing names with dollar figures.

Hutcherson was charged with possession of schedule two and schedule six drugs with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His vehicle was also seized by police.