Two Weakley County residents who were arrested on drug charges have court dates set for next week.

Marvin Borden and Patricia Stepp will appear in Court on February 14th.

Both have been appointed public defenders.

Borden has been bonded out of jail while Stepp is still lodged in the Weakley County Jail.

Meanwhile, a man who was arrested on drug charges and evading arrest has his court date set for February 21st.

Aubrey Pascal was arrested on multiple drug charges and is lodged in the Weakley County Jail.

No bond has been set due to an outstanding warrant on a non- related charge for failing to appear.

Pascall will stand before Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham on that charge on February 12th.