The “National Drug Take Back Day” has now passed, but local law enforcement officials say a safe way to dispose of medicines still remains.

Both the Union City and South Fulton Police Departments have drug disposal boxes, which are placed to collect old, unused or expired medications.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield spoke about their collection box at the police station.

Chief Barfield said the use of the drug collection box is free to the public 24 hours a day, but does include some guidelines.

Anyone needed to dispose of their old medications can come to the Union City police station located at 408 South Depot Street, or the South Fulton police station at 515 Seigel Drive.