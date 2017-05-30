Both South Fulton and Troy now have drug collection boxes which will allow persons with unused and unwanted prescription or other medications to dispose of them.

Obion County Prevention Coalition Coordinator Carla Aaron said the boxes are now located inside the lobby at the Troy City Hall and at the South Fulton police lobby. A box is also located at the Union City Police Department.

The drug drop off boxes are made available to help reduce the temptation for young people to get prescription drugs.

Drug drop off boxes are also located in Weakley County at the Sheriff’s office and Greenfield and Martin Police Departments and were initiated by the Weakley County Prevention Coalition. Federal and state grants made the boxes