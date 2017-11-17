The 27th Judicial District Drug Recovery Court held a graduation celebration Friday at the Obion County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Jeff Parham, along with Obion County General Session Judge Jimmy Smith and Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore made a presentation to two graduates, Kathy Sampson and Ashley Vazquez.

During the ceremony, the large crowd of attendees heard from guest speaker Joseph Garner, as he talked about his days of recovery and the success of the Recovery Court process.

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)