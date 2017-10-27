National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, and area agencies are doing their part to assist in collections.

From 10:00 until 2:00, residents can bring their old, unused or outdated medicines to Baptist Memorial Hospital and the South Fulton Police Department.

In Union City, residents can drive up to the front entrance of the hospital, and members of the Obion County Prevention Coalition and Union City Police Department will be there to accept the disposable items.

In South Fulton, Police Chief Andy Crocker, and other officers, will be on site at their department located at 700 Milton Counce Road, where the drugs can be delivered.

The service is free and very important for safety purposes.

The Drug Enforcement Agency reported just over 900,000 pounds of old, unused and outdated drugs were taken in April of this year, with 4223 law enforcement agencies nationwide helping in the collection.