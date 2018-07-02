Dyersburg State Community College has received reaffirmation accreditation from the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools for the next 10 years.

SACSCOC is a regional accrediting body of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. Its mission is to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its member institutions.

DSCC President Dr. Karen Bowyer says upholding the standards set forth by SACSCOC and receiving reaffirmation of accreditation for 10 years demonstrates the college is dedicated to providing students with the highest-quality education possible.

The home campus of DSCC is in Dyersburg, and centers are located in Covington and Trenton.