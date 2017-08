Tennessee’s tradition of hand drawn duck blinds will take place again this Saturday.

Registrations for the drawings will take place from 7:00 until 10:00, with the drawings to start at 10:00 in most locations.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has announced that Gooch Wildlife Management Area Unit A will be drawn at City Park in Obion.

The Reelfoot WMA drawing will take place at the Reelfoot State Park Visitors Center, with Tigrett WMA drawing to be held at the Dyersburg Fairgrounds.