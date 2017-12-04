A Union City woman was arrested and charged after striking a row of parked Harley Davidson motorcycles on Saturday.

Union City Police reports said officers were dispatched to 112 South First Street, where several motorcycle riders were upset after a lady driving a Suburban, had struck the bikes, causing them to fall over and be damaged.

Police identified the driver of the Suburban as 53 year old Linda Lee Mele, of Section Line Road, who was located at the bar of Bottom’s Up.

Police said Ms. Mele had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet, and admitted to taking her prescription medication and consuming alcohol.

After the failure of several sobriety tests, Ms. Mele was charged with second offense driving under the influence and violation of implied consent for the refusal to take a blood or breath test.

The financial damage that occurred to the motorcycles was not listed in the police report.