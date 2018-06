Dyer County Sheriff’s officials are still trying to identify a man who arm robbed a Dollar General Store.

Sheriff’s reports said a black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or coat, robbed the store located on Highway 104 East in RoEllen.

During the robbery, the man used a small caliber rifle.

Following the crime, he left the store going northeast toward Newbern RoEllen Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.